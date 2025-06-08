CBI records woman’s statement in Sandeshkhali against ex-TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in ration scam case

KOLKATA: A CBI team on Sunday reached Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and recorded the statement of a local woman, in connection with a complaint she had earlier lodged against former TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, an official said.

Jhuma Mondal's statement was recorded by the CBI team and it would be probed, the official said.

"We have recorded her statement, which she wanted to keep personal. Her statement will be investigated," the CBI officer said.

"I had registered my complaint (with the CBI) long ago. Whatever I have told them is personal. We all want the capital punishment of Shahjahan. The women of Sandeshkhali are safe because Shahjahan is in custody. We are sure that once he is out, he will again start torturing us," she said.

Mondal was not present at her residence when the CBI team visited her home.

"She had gone to participate in a rally of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendhu Adhikari, in Nazat in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district," he said.