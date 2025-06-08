Chintan Shivir 2.0: Chhattisgarh cabinet at IIM Raipur classroom to introspect, learn and make governance people-centric

RAIPUR: The Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet embarked on a singular initiative -- Chintan Shivir 2.0 -- where all state ministers shared their experiences, lessons learnt, accounts from the field, as they got an opportunity for introspection on an attentive, thoughtful platform.

Cited as no ordinary government meeting, the two-day extensive deliberations and exchange of better ideas held at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur campus is exclusively designed for the ministers to reflect on their journey in the past one and a half years and to chart out a collective path for the future.

The primary objective of Chintan Shivir 2.0 is not just to review previous works but to define Chhattisgarh’s clear and impactful role in the making of a developed India by 2047.

Each minister presented the innovations undertaken in their respective department, experiences gathered through public service, and about the roadmap ahead.

“Renowned experts from across the country are delivering lectures on key topics such as good governance, transparency, digital administration, public service ethos, cultural consciousness, and nation-building."

"The Shivir is structured like a learning workshop where each minister is actively engaged in upgrading their vision and capacity”, a government spokesperson said.

Special sessions focusing on the core themes of Seva (Service), Sankalp (Resolve) and Seekh (Learning) are also part of the program.