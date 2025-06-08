India, Mongolia hold joint military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' in in Ulaanbaatar

NEW DELHI: Under institutionalized military collaboration to strengthen India–Mongolia relations, the 17th edition of the joint exercise “Nomadic Elephant 2025” is underway at the Special Forces Training Centre in Ulaanbaatar.
According to the Indian Army, the drill focuses on non-conventional operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under a United Nations mandate. It aims to enhance both forces’ operational capabilities.
“The participating contingents are actively exchanging best practices in counter-terrorism operations and precision sniping, thereby improving interoperability. Through joint drills, both forces are working to strengthen their ability to respond effectively to contemporary security challenges,” said the Army.
The exercise highlights the growing defence cooperation between India and Mongolia. The Army said, “Extensive training activities are being conducted to bolster mutual coordination and preparedness. Troops from both countries are refining their operational tactics and developing the ability to operate in complex terrains and environments.”
A key component of “Nomadic Elephant” is simulated UN peacekeeping operations, replicating real-world scenarios where multinational forces must collaborate under diverse and challenging conditions.
As the exercise progresses, both contingents engage in tactical drills, share combat experiences, and exchange valuable knowledge. These engagements are instrumental in building interoperability and ensuring that Indian and Mongolian forces can operate seamlessly in future peacekeeping or humanitarian missions.
Beyond tactical training, “Nomadic Elephant” emphasises cultural exchange and camaraderie. “Soldiers from both nations have had the opportunity to showcase elements of their respective cultural heritages, strengthening the bond of friendship and mutual respect,” the Army said, adding that cultural sharing plays a vital role in forging enduring ties.
The exercise also focuses on extracting key lessons to enhance future joint operations. This collaboration not only boosts the defence capabilities of both nations but also reaffi