Indian Coast Guard inaugurates dedicated jetty at Kerala Vizhinjam Harbour

NEW DELHI: Aimed at enhancing maritime security, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General Paramesh Sivamani inaugurated a dedicated ICG jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour, Kerala.

In an official statement on Sunday, the ICG said that the 76.7-metre, state-of-the-art berth will support faster deployment and turnaround of Coast Guard vessels, thereby boosting mission readiness for coastal surveillance, search & rescue, anti-smuggling operations, and fisheries protection.

Strategically positioned just 10 nautical miles from key international shipping lanes and adjacent to the Vizhinjam International Transshipment Deepwater Port, the new jetty is expected to play a critical role in safeguarding India’s southwestern coastline.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the facility, DG Paramesh Sivamani described it as a significant step forward in strengthening coastal security architecture and ensuring faster response capabilities for the region.

The inauguration was attended by Commander of ICG Region (West), Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, along with senior officials from Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, the Government of Kerala, Kerala Maritime Board, State Police, Port Authorities, the Indian Army, Adani Ports Pvt. Ltd., and the Fisheries Department.

Established in February 1977 with a fleet of just seven ships to patrol India’s waters and a 2.01 million square kilometer Exclusive Economic Zone, the Indian Coast Guard has grown significantly. It now comprises around 190 surface ships dedicated to maritime law enforcement, safety, and protection.