Monsoon's Island: 'Sri Lanka tapu' braces for three months of isolation in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: As monsoon rains begin to envelop Uttarakhand, a stark annual reality unfolds for 115 families residing on 'Sri Lanka Tapu', a distinctive village nestled within Nainital district's Bindukhatta area.

Despite ambitious state-wide pushes for enhanced connectivity and modern infrastructure development, this community annually transforms into an isolated island, completely cut off from the mainland for three grueling months once the heavy rains begin.

In preparation for this predictable isolation, residents are already in full swing, meticulously stockpiling essential food and supplies. "We have to ensure we have enough to last us through the entire monsoon," explained Raghuveer Singh of Sri Lanka Tapu.

Rising waters during the monsoon make reaching the mainland extremely difficult and dangerous, compelling families to prepare well in advance to avert hardships during their prolonged period of disconnection. According to administrative sources, the number of members in 115 families in Sri Lanka Tapu is around 200.