NDA government redefined women-led development in 11 years: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: A day before his government marks its first anniversary in third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has redefined women-led development in its 11 years in power.

In all sectors, including science, education, sports, start-ups and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people, Modi said on X.

He cited a number of welfare programmes which, he noted, have benefited women immensely.

Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, the focus has been on empowering the women, he said.

If 'Ujjwala Yojana' brought smoke-free kitchens running on gas cylinders to the poor households, 'MUDRA' loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue dreams on their own terms.

Houses under the women's name in PM Awas Yojana too have made a remarkable impact, he added.

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (save daughter, educate daughter) programme ignited a national movement to protect the girl child, he said.