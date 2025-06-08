Tribal girl, out to relieve herself, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Godda; eight arrested

GODDA: A 17-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by 10 men when she went out to relieve herself in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Sunday.

Eight of the accused have been arrested so far in connection with the incident that happened in the Sundar Pahari police station area on Friday, they said.

The incident happened when the girl went to a relative's place to attend a wedding. She went out of the house to relieve herself when a man grabbed her, tied a cloth around her mouth and took her to a secluded place, police said, quoting her statement.

She was then allegedly raped by 10 men, they said.

Her family alleged that a meeting of the local panchayat was held on Saturday to hush up the matter.

"The victim's family lodged an FIR against 10 people on Sunday. Eight people have been arrested. Search is on for the remaining two accused," Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar said.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination, he said.