Allahabad HC grants bail to Lucknow University professor over her remarks on Pahalgam attack

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail to Madri Kakoti, an assistant professor in the linguistics department of Lucknow University over her remarks on the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A single judge bench, of Justice Rajeev Singh, granted relief to Kakoti in the FIR filed against her at the Hasanganj police station in Lucknow based on a complaint by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Jatin Shukla in April, this year.

In his complaint, Shukla accused Kakoti of targeting India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty through posts on her X (formerly Twitter) handle. He in his complaint alleged that Kakoti frequently used terms such as “saffron terrorists” on her platforms and added that some of her posts had reportedly been shared by Pakistani media channels.

Kakoti was subsequently booked for several offences, including endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives and left 17 others injured. In the wake of the attack, several states—including Assam—launched crackdowns on individuals accused of making statements perceived as pro-Pakistan.