Fake police station busted in Bihar days after ASI held with sophisticated weapons

PATNA: A group of fraudsters operated a fake police station for nearly a year from a government school building in Bihar’s Purnea district. The racket surfaced shortly after a suspended ASI was arrested in Samastipur with sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47, Insas rifle, and a carbine.

The alleged mastermind, Rahul Kumar Sah, has been absconding since the fake police station in Mohani village under Kasba police limits was exposed on Monday. Purnea SP Kartikey Sharma said a special police team has been formed to investigate the case.

According to police, Sah posed as a recruiter for the Gramin Raksha Dal, charging local youth between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 for supposed appointments as constables and chowkidars. After enrolling them, he handed out police uniforms, batons, and fake identity cards, and assigned them tasks, including vehicle checks and raids targeting liquor smugglers.

Once recruited, they were instructed to carry out vehicle checking at different locations and fine motorists Rs 400 for infractions such as not wearing helmets or carrying a driving licence. Rs 200 went to the patrol team as commission, and the remainder was pocketed by Sah.

“Rahul told us the rest of the money was going into the government treasury,” one of the victims told senior police officers.