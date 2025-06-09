Fake police station busted in Bihar days after ASI held with sophisticated weapons

PATNA: A group of fraudsters operated a fake police station for nearly a year from a government school building in Bihar’s Purnea district. The racket surfaced shortly after a suspended ASI was arrested in Samastipur with sophisticated weapons, including an AK-47, Insas rifle, and a carbine.
The alleged mastermind, Rahul Kumar Sah, has been absconding since the fake police station in Mohani village under Kasba police limits was exposed on Monday. Purnea SP Kartikey Sharma said a special police team has been formed to investigate the case.
According to police, Sah posed as a recruiter for the Gramin Raksha Dal, charging local youth between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 for supposed appointments as constables and chowkidars. After enrolling them, he handed out police uniforms, batons, and fake identity cards, and assigned them tasks, including vehicle checks and raids targeting liquor smugglers.
Once recruited, they were instructed to carry out vehicle checking at different locations and fine motorists Rs 400 for infractions such as not wearing helmets or carrying a driving licence. Rs 200 went to the patrol team as commission, and the remainder was pocketed by Sah.
“Rahul told us the rest of the money was going into the government treasury,” one of the victims told senior police officers.
In a brazen move, Sah operated the fake police station from the premises of Madhya Vidyalaya Betauna in Mohani Panchayat. From there, illegal collections were made from liquor smugglers and seized vehicles were released in exchange for bribes.
Witnesses reported that CNG autos were used for patrolling, driven by uniformed individuals.The police are now attempting to trace the vehicles and other members of the gang.
Surprisingly, the operation went unnoticed by local authorities for months. Mukhiya Shyam Sundar Oraon and his nephew, Sinod Oraon, were allegedly linked to the operation and even honoured fake constables and chowkidars at this year’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
Several public representatives are reported to have attended events organised by the fake police station. Villagers openly accused local administration officials of complicity or negligence. “How can it happen? It is unbelievable that fake police can operate for about an year with the knowledge of local administration,” asked a police officer posted at police lines in Purnea.
Former Bihar minister and Kasba MLA Mohammad Afaq Alam has demanded a full investigation by Purnia SP, Kartikeya K. Sharma. “Such a big fraud was going on, yet the police had no information. This government is promoting unemployment, which is driving educated youth into the hands of fraudsters,” Alam said, suggesting possible involvement of white-collar figures and calling for a special probe.
Meanwhile, Kasba SHO Ajay Kumar Ajnabi confirmed that a case (153/25) has been registered against Rahul Kumar Sah and his associates. Raids were ongoing at multiple suspected hideouts to apprehend the fugitive. “Rahul’s family has been given a two-day ultimatum to present him at the police station, failing which we will initiate attachment proceedings,” Ajnabi said.
District police administration is also investigating the broader network behind the fake police operation and seeking to identify its main kingpin.
Last week, a suspended ASI Saroj Singh and his four associates were arrested from Sultanpur village under Mohiuddin Nagar police station limits in Samastipur district. Sophisticated weapons such as AK-47 rifle, Insas rifle and carbine were recovered during the raid.