Gujarat High Court receives bomb threat, post-lunch hearings suspended

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court received a bomb threat via email on Monday afternoon, prompting an abrupt suspension of post-lunch proceedings and a swift evacuation of the premises.

Deputy Police Commissioner Safin Hasan said a full-scale search was launched by the bomb squad and dog squad, though no explosives were found during the initial sweep. “The Cyber Cell has been tasked with tracing the source of the email,” he said.

Emergency protocols were activated, with all entry and exit points sealed. Public access was suspended, and thorough checks of vehicles and individuals were carried out as security personnel scoured the premises.

A notice issued by the Registrar General stated: “Because of unavoidable circumstances, it has been decided to discontinue the functioning of the Courts after lunch. The Courts are requested to convey to the lawyers that they are not functioning after lunch and also that all will have to leave the premises as early as possible, as a security check of the whole Court premises is required.”