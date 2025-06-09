How Aadhaar fudging aided Madhya Pradesh cop recruitment scam

BHOPAL: Paliganj town – 50 km from the Bihar capital – is in news nearly a thousand km away in Madhya Pradesh, thanks to one of its government school teachers, who has emerged as the key solver of an inter-state Aadhaar ID manipulation-enabled examination racket, which helped candidates from the Gwalior-Chambal region crack the 2023 MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam.

Ranjan Kumar Gupta, a school teacher from Paliganj appeared in place of ten candidates, including one of the merit holders of the exam who secured 87 out of 100 marks.

Besides Gupta, who is now in police custody in MP’s Sheopur district, at least five more solvers from the same eastern state also appeared through the same modus operandi for dozens of other candidates in MP, in return for Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh subject to passing of the candidate.

Another solver from Bihar’s Gaya district, Amrendra Singh ‘Bahubali’ appeared for eight candidates, for Rs 1 lakh each. He is now in police custody in Alirajpur district, following the arrest of Ramrup Gurjar, the candidate from MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region who managed to clear the written test by making Amrendra appear in his place and subsequently cracked the 2024 physical proficiency test on his own, to finally be selected for the constable’s job.