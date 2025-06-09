Husband murdered on Meghalaya honeymoon, wife arrested; family calls her innocent

In a major development in the case of the missing Indore honeymoon couple in Shillong, Meghalaya, wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, missing for nearly two weeks, resurfaced and surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Ghazipur district, eastern Uttar Pradesh. She has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was recovered in Meghalaya days earlier.

Additionally, three suspects believed to have been hired by Sonam as hitmen were also arrested, one in Uttar Pradesh and two in Indore.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said Sonam was traced to Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, where she surrendered before the police. Three other accused were arrested during overnight raids. Nongrang also said that the arrested men have confessed that Sonam had hired them to kill Raghuvanshi.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma praised the police for solving the case.

“Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case. 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, a female has surrendered, and the operation is still on to catch one more assailant, wel done Meghalaya Police,” he wrote on X.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam had travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and visited several places before they went missing on May 23. While Raja’s body was found in a gorge on June 2, a search was on for Sonam.