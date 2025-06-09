Last 11 years a blow to country's democracy, economy, social fabric: Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday said the Modi government in the last 11 years has dealt a deep blow to the country's democracy, economy and social fabric.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the government has only "smeared the ink of dictatorship" on every page of the Constitution in these 11 years.

"The BJP-RSS has weakened every constitutional institution and attacked their autonomy," he said.

"Whether it is going against public opinion and toppling governments through the back door or forcibly imposing one-party dictatorship, during this period, the rights of the states have been ignored and the federal structure has weakened," Kharge said.