Nation

MBBS student dies by suicide in hostel room on JJ hospital campus in Mumbai

Police said the 22-year-old was feeling the pressure of studies and was also distressed due to financial woes at home.
Representational image.
Representational image.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old third-year MBBS student died by suicide in his hostel room at the state-run JJ hospital in Byculla in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Rohan Ramfer Prajapati was found dead at Apna Boys Hostel at around 10 pm on Sunday.

"He was feeling the pressure of studies and was also distressed due to financial woes at home.

The police was alerted after repeated knocks on his door did not elicit any response.

An accidental death report has been registered," the JJ Marg police station official said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Mumbai
student suicide
MBBS

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com