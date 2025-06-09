‘Missing’ wife of Indore man found dead on honeymoon in Meghalaya arrested for his murder

The missing wife of Indore man Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in Meghalaya during their honeymoon, has been arrested in connection with his alleged murder, reported PTI. Citing police sources, the report said the wife, Sonam, allegedly plotted the killing by hiring contract killers.

As per reports , Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said Sonam was traced to Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, where she surrendered before the police. Three other accused were arrested during overnight raids. Nongrang also said that the arrested men have confessed that Sonam had hired them to kill Raghuvanshi.

"One person was picked up from Uttar Pradesh, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT. Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station and was subsequently arrested," police were quoted as saying.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam had travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and visited several places before they went missing on May 23. While Raja’s body was found in a gorge on June 2, a search was on for Sonam.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma praised the police for solving the case.

“Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case. 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, a female has surrendered, and the operation is still on to catch one more assailant, wel done Meghalaya Police,” he wrote on X.