Ranchi Diary | Pause on Deoghar-Delhi night flight service

If you are looking to travel from Deoghar to the national capital, plan carefully. Come June 15, and the IndiGo Airlines’ night flight service from Deoghar to Delhi, which was launched in mid-April, will be suspended for three months. The airline has taken the decision in view of the ongoing repair work in Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline has halted all bookings for night flights — which depart from Deoghar at 7.40 pm and touch down in the Capital at 9.30 pm — after June 14. However, the regular daytime flight service will remain unaffected so that flyers are not inconvenienced.
Over 5,800 unrecognised schools in Jharkhand
Jharkhand has the highest number of unrecognised schools (5,879) — private, unaided institutions operating without formal government recognition and regulatory frameworks — in the country, with an enrolment of 837,897 students and 46,421 teachers. The Ministry of Education (MoE) flagged the issue during a recent meeting of the Project Approval Board. The MoE noted that such unrecognised schools are operating in violation of Section 19 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, which stipulates that the schools established before the law came into effect had to meet the prescribed norms within three years.
‘I was a juvenile’: Youth held for ISIS links in 2023
A student of Aligarh Muslim University, Faizan Ansari, who was arrested from Lohardaga in July 2023 for alleged links to the terrorist organisation ISIS, has now pulled out the juvenile card! Claiming that he was a minor at the time of his arrest, Ansari has asserted that he must not be tried as an adult. He has filed a petition in Ranchi’s NIA court under the Juvenile Act in this regard, prompting a probe to ascertain the veracity of his claim. If it is found that the accused was indeed underage at the time, the ongoing trial will be postponed and the case will be transferred to the Juvenile Court, delivering a huge relief to him.
