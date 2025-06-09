Seven arrested for allegedly slaughtering bull calf on Bakrid in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Seven men from the minority community were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sacrificing a bull calf on Bakrid near a hillock in Ambadochar village under Chainpur police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

Multiple packets containing 32 kgs of meat have been seized along with the sharp-edged weapons used to slaughter the calf.

While confirming the incident, sub divisional officer police (SDOP-Bhikhangaon) Rakesh Arya said that the seven arrested accused have been booked under Sections of the Arms Act, BNS and MP Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act. The samples of the seized meat have been sent for laboratory testing, Arya said.

All seven accused were produced in court and sent into judicial custody.

As per the FIR, the accused had bought the calf two months back for sacrificing it on Bakrid, and as planned, it was sacrificed.

Angered by the incident, activists of Hindu outfits have called for a bandh in Chainpur (Jhirniya) town of Khargone district on Monday.