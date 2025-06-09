Seven arrested for allegedly slaughtering bull calf on Bakrid in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Seven men from the minority community were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sacrificing a bull calf on Bakrid near a hillock in Ambadochar village under Chainpur police station area in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.
Multiple packets containing 32 kgs of meat have been seized along with the sharp-edged weapons used to slaughter the calf.
While confirming the incident, sub divisional officer police (SDOP-Bhikhangaon) Rakesh Arya said that the seven arrested accused have been booked under Sections of the Arms Act, BNS and MP Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act. The samples of the seized meat have been sent for laboratory testing, Arya said.
All seven accused were produced in court and sent into judicial custody.
As per the FIR, the accused had bought the calf two months back for sacrificing it on Bakrid, and as planned, it was sacrificed.
Angered by the incident, activists of Hindu outfits have called for a bandh in Chainpur (Jhirniya) town of Khargone district on Monday.
'More mutton sold on Holi'
Meanwhile, the MP Mahila Congress’s working president Noori Khan has claimed that the sale of mutton shoots up from 4000 quintal to 20,000 quintal in the state on Hindu festival Holi.
While listing temples where goats are sacrificed, she questioned why only Muslims are targeted on slaughter of animals and consumption of meat.
She also demanded that installation of CCTV cameras on meat shops and presentation of valid ID proofs by customers for buying meat be made compulsory in MP.