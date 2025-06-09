Six die after falling from overcrowded local train in Thane; Sharad Pawar urges for automatic doors, more frequency

MUMBAI: Six passengers died and seven were injured after falling from an overcrowded local train at Diva near Thane in Maharashtra.
The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, an official said.
As there was a huge rush during the peak hour, many people were standing at the doors of the train, he said, adding that, while the train was in motion, at least 10 passengers fell down.
Among the passengers, six died while the remaining were injured and admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The incident took place at 9.30 am at Diva in Thane. The passengers were standing over the foot-over of the local train doors. The deceased were in the age group of 30 to 35 years.
"It is not a collision. In this incident, the passengers travelling on footboards in trains in opposite directions got entangled. This is one of the suspected reasons for the incident, as informed by a passenger. The distance between two trains is 1.5-2 meters, but on curves, a slight tilt happens, and this could be an additional reason for the incident," said Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, CPRO, Central Railway.
Automatic doors should be installed in local trains: Sharad Pawar
Reacting to the incident, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said that the Central Railwats should plan the time well and increase the local trains at important routes accordingly.
"Necessary measures should be implemented immediately for the safety of passengers. The decision to install automatic doors in local trains to prevent such frequent accidents is expected to be implemented in due time," Pawar posted on X.
"Some passengers are undergoing treatment in the hospital. I pray that their health will improve soon," he said while expressing condolences.
The former Maharashtra chief minister said six to seven passengers die every day on average on the Central Railway network after falling off local trains.
"It is well known that the increased crowding in local trains is the main reason. After such accidents, it is not right to blame the passengers for their deaths. The Central Railway Administration should take this unfortunate incident seriously," Pawar added.
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said the circumstances which led to the incident should be investigated by figuring out whether the passengers fell down on their own, or due to bags or whether someone pushed them.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this is a very unfortunate incident and updated that the injured are being treated at nearby hospital. He also informed that the railway has started inquiry into this incident.
When this incident took place, it was informed the fallen passengers were from Mumbai-Lucknow – Pushpak express. However, central railway public relation officers later clarified that these passengers were from Mumbai local train, not from Pushpak express.
NCP SP leader Vidya Chavan said that the BJP led central government and its Railway Ministry has failed to give the basic services to train passengers.
She said that the railway should increase the train numbers and ensure that trains doors should be closed automatically so that such incidents will be averted.
"One hand, we talk about India as a fourth largest economy, but on the other hand, people from this country are struggling to get the basic facilities also. The government needs to be on ground, not always engage in propaganda and hyped progress," she alleged.
Following this incident, Ministry of Railways has decided that rakes under manufacturing for Mumbai Suburban will have automatic door closing facilities and all rakes in service will be redesigned.
(With inputs from PTI)