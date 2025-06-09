Teacher arrested for trying to bribe Rajasthan's Education Minister Dilawar with Rs 5,000

JAIPUR: A government school teacher was arrested on Monday for trying to bribe Rajasthan’s Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The brazen teacher offered Rs 5,000 and a box of sweets to get a place in the curriculum committee.
The incident took place during a public hearing at the minister’s official residence in Jaipur. The teacher, Chandrakant Vaishnav, is posted at an upper primary school in Budha village in Banswara district. He approached the minister with his biodata, a sweet box, and an envelope. Minister Dilawar thought the envelope had a recommendation letter. But one of his staff noticed cash inside.
When the minister opened the envelope, it contained Rs 5,000 in cash. Shocked and angered, Dilawar called the teacher back. Vaishnav admitted that the money was for getting selected in the curriculum development committee.
The committee is part of the Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT). The teacher said he was experienced in textbook work.
Minister Dilawar called the police immediately and the teacher was arrested on the spot.
The education minister also invited the media to his residence and remarked, “This is the saddest moment of my life.” Dilawar further told reporters. “A teacher, who should guide students, tried to bribe his way into a committee. This is shameful.”
He blamed past governments for corrupting the education system. “Teachers have lost faith in merit. They now believe only money works,” he said.
Attempts to speak to Vaishnav failed. He remained silent in police presence.