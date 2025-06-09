Three Bangladeshi nationals escape from Hazaribagh detention center

RANCHI: Three illegal Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India without passports, have fled the detention centre in Jharkhand's Hazaribag.

The escape occurred late Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning. In response, security agencies have been placed on high alert.

A special team has been formed, and raids are currently underway to apprehend the three. Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh said that the matter is under investigation and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

All three foreign nationals had been incarcerated for illegal residency in India. Although they had completed their sentences, the Bangladeshi government had not initiated repatriation efforts.

The trio had been transferred to the open jail holding area, referred to as the Detention Centre at Hazaribagh Central Jail. The escapees are identified as, Reena Khan (alias Fina Devi), from Ghazipur, Dhaka. She was transferred from Jamtara Jail to Hazaribagh jail on 4 February 2022.

Nipah Akhtar Khushi, a resident of Chittagong, transferred from Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi to Hazaribagh on 28 September 2024.

Mohammad Nazmul Hang, from Bagerhat, shifted from Dumka Jail to Hazaribagh on 1 March 2025.

It may be noted that over the past two months, two incidents of prisoner suicides have also been reported at JP Central Jail. The latest escape has raised serious concerns regarding the lapse in surveillance, particularly in the monitoring of foreign nationals.