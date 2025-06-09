'Treated like criminal': Indian student handcuffed, pinned to floor at US airport, Consulate reaches out to authorities

A disturbing video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor by law enforcement at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has gone viral, prompting swift response from the Indian Consulate in New York.

The incident occured on June 7, was brought to public attention by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who shared the footage on social media platform X.

Jain claimed the student was scheduled to board a flight that night but was instead detained, left behind, and later deported.

In the video, the visibly distraught student is seen restrained on the ground, crying as officers stand nearby. Jain, who witnessed the incident firsthand, expressed anguish over the student’s treatment, writing, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night, handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal.”