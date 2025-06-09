'Treated like criminal': Indian student handcuffed, pinned to floor at US airport, Consulate reaches out to authorities

A disturbing video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor by law enforcement at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has gone viral, prompting swift response from the Indian Consulate in New York.
The incident occured on June 7, was brought to public attention by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who shared the footage on social media platform X.
Jain claimed the student was scheduled to board a flight that night but was instead detained, left behind, and later deported.
In the video, the visibly distraught student is seen restrained on the ground, crying as officers stand nearby. Jain, who witnessed the incident firsthand, expressed anguish over the student’s treatment, writing, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night, handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal.”
“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” said Jain.
He added that the student’s family likely had no idea about the unfolding events. “This poor kid’s parents won’t know what’s happening to him,” Jain wrote in a post shared at 4:43 a.m. on June 9.
He also tagged the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C. and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging intervention.
Reacting to the video, the Consulate General of India in New York issued a statement on X, saying, “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.”
The Consulate further assured that it remains committed to the welfare of Indian nationals.