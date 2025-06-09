Tri-services unite to complete Sepoy Sainudheen’s 2,500 km final journey from Sikkim

NEW DELHI: The supreme sacrifice of Sepoy Sainudheen PK in the Himalayas of Sikkim, 2,500 km from home, stands as a powerful testament to the Indian Army’s diversity.
The tri-services got together, reflecting the institutional ethos, to take home to Lakshadweep the mortal remains of Sainudheen PK, who made the supreme sacrifice in the devastating landslide at Chaten, North Sikkim.
The tragic incident took place on 1 June as due to heavy rainfall triggered a landslide which struck the Army's Camp at Chaten in Lachen District. While three soldiers lost their lives on the same day, six others were reported missing. The Indian Army carried out a round-the-clock rescue operation.
The soldier's mortal remains were recovered on 08 June 2025 after eight days of relentless search efforts by the Indian Army. The Army continues the advance search operations for the mortal remains of the remaining comrades.
Sainudheen's final journey, traversing nearly 2,500 kilometres from Chatten in North Sikkim to his native island of Androth in Lakshadweep, as "a solemn and dignified tribute to a life dedicated to the nation."
"This long and logistically complex repatriation was made possible through a coordinated tri-services operation involving the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, supported ably by the local administration."Army said.
Army Aviation helicopters and Indian Air Force aircraft, including the C-295, were employed for this effort, ensuring timely and seamless transportation across multiple legs of the journey.
Born on 20 December 1991 in Androth, Lakshadweep, Sepoy Sainudheen joined the Indian Army on 24 March 2012. Over the past 13 years, he served with honour and distinction across some of the harshest operational terrains, including the forbidding heights of the Siachen Glacier. He was known among peers and seniors alike for his professionalism, discipline and unflinching dedication to duty.
A ceremonial wreath-laying tribute was conducted with full military honours at Bengdubi Military Station on 08 June, marking the Indian Army's profound respect. At Androth, the Indian Navy rendered a Guard of Honour, reaffirming the sanctity of soldierly sacrifice.
His Commanding Officer (CO) said: "Sepoy Sainudheen PK embodied the finest traditions of the Indian Army-quiet professionalism, absolute integrity, and unmatched dedication. Whether in Siachen or Sikkim, he served with a quiet courage that inspired all ranks.
His sacrifice is a reminder that true valour lies in selfless service even in the face of unseen dangers. We salute a soldier, a comrade and a son of India whose memory will forever guide us.", the CO added.
This was not merely a logistical repatriation, described the Army, "it was a national salute, a reaffirmation of the nation's gratitude and the enduring ethos of Service Before Self. The tri-services synergy and the respect shown across institutions reflect the ethos of the institutions and the unbreakable bond that binds the soldier to the soil and the country to its defenders.", said Army.