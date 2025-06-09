Tri-services unite to complete Sepoy Sainudheen’s 2,500 km final journey from Sikkim

NEW DELHI: The supreme sacrifice of Sepoy Sainudheen PK in the Himalayas of Sikkim, 2,500 km from home, stands as a powerful testament to the Indian Army’s diversity.

The tri-services got together, reflecting the institutional ethos, to take home to Lakshadweep the mortal remains of Sainudheen PK, who made the supreme sacrifice in the devastating landslide at Chaten, North Sikkim.

The tragic incident took place on 1 June as due to heavy rainfall triggered a landslide which struck the Army's Camp at Chaten in Lachen District. While three soldiers lost their lives on the same day, six others were reported missing. The Indian Army carried out a round-the-clock rescue operation.

The soldier's mortal remains were recovered on 08 June 2025 after eight days of relentless search efforts by the Indian Army. The Army continues the advance search operations for the mortal remains of the remaining comrades.

Sainudheen's final journey, traversing nearly 2,500 kilometres from Chatten in North Sikkim to his native island of Androth in Lakshadweep, as "a solemn and dignified tribute to a life dedicated to the nation."

"This long and logistically complex repatriation was made possible through a coordinated tri-services operation involving the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, supported ably by the local administration."Army said.