Wazahat Khan, man who filed complaint against influencer Sharmishta Panoli, arrested in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police on Monday evening arrested Wazahat Khan, who had lodged a complaint against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli for allegedly uploading a video with communal comments, in the city, a senior officer said.

Khan was hiding in a flat in the Amherst Street area from where he was picked up, the officer said.

Khan, who was absconding, has been booked under various sections of the BNS, including those dealing with promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, and insults or attempts to insult religion.

An FIR was registered against him at the Golf Green Police Station in south Kolkata for allegedly promoting hate speech and hurting religious sentiments through his social media posts.

The other charges slapped against him included sections on provoking breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief.

The personnel from the Kolkata Police Anti-Rowdy Section of the Detective Department earlier conducted raids at Digha and Howrah in search of the absconding accused, an officer said.

Khan ignored three consecutive summonses for questioning and remained on the run till he was arrested, police said.

The arrest followed a joint raid of the Kolkata Police and officials of the city police's Detective Department.