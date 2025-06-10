AAP-led Punjab launches revolutionary Udyog Kranti to boost industrial growth

MOHALI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government today launched the Punjab Udyog Kranti initiative, claiming to be the first in the country to introduce such a comprehensive industrial revolution. The initiative is aimed at simplifying, reducing, and expediting the statutory processes required to set up industry in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal unveiled 12 new initiatives designed to revolutionise industrial growth in the state, thereby launching a new era of growth and prosperity for Punjab’s industry under the Punjab Udyog Kranti.

Kejriwal said that a set of 12 initiatives will revolutionise how industry in Punjab operates, how industry interacts with the government, and how industry can unlock the value of its land and become more competitive nationally as well as globally.

He said, “Firstly, the state government will ensure a deemed approval system in 45 days for all applications, thereby stipulating that all approvals and clearances for setting up a business or expanding an existing business will be issued in a maximum of 45 working days, addressing one of the biggest concerns of investors – delay and uncertainty.”

Previously, Kejriwal said, many clearances had notified timelines of 60 to 120 working days, and actual processing often took even longer, creating unpredictability in project execution.

He said that upon applying for a new business, within seven days the state government will review the application online and inform the applicant about any deficiency, the removal of which will ensure they get all approvals within the remaining 45 days.