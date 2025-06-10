After throwing open Shipki La pass for public, Himachal CM Sukhu keen to use route for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

CHANDIGARH: The high-altitude Shipki La pass on the India-China border in the tribal district of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh was thrown open on Tuesday to the public for the first time since independence in 1947. The motorable mountain pass at a height of 3,930 metres in one of the most closely-guarded border zones in the country was earlier open only for traders, although even this was stopped in 2020.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "At the border, we have eased restrictions for tourists so that they can enjoy the beauty of Shipki La. Boosting tourism in the region would also strengthen the local economy." He said that the state government had requested the Ministry of Defence to grant permission for starting tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki La, Giu and Rani Kanda. After the approval was received, the border tourism initiative has been launched.

Sukhu said that the state government would also raise the issue of starting the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra from Shipki La with the central government. He added, "I will meet the Prime Minister and present this matter before him. Shipki La will be the easiest route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra."

The possibility of restarting the centuries-old trade between India and Tibet through this pass would also be raised with the central government, he said.

Sukhu stated that the state government has also urged the Centre to establish the Himachal Scout Battalion, which would have a special quota for the local people of the border areas of the state.