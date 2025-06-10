Amid success on anti-Maoist front, Chhattisgarh govt eyes Rs 49,000 crore projects in Bastar

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh BJP government, amid the ongoing offensive against the Maoists in Bastar region, has geared up with the proposal to get two major Rs 49000 crore projects, construction of the Bodhghat multipurpose dam project and interlinking the Indravati & Mahanadi rivers, off the ground.

Both mega projects, which remained stalled for the past 45 years are believed to carry immense potential towards assuring major economic revival of one of the country’s backwards regions, wrecked by the presence of left-wing extremists.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, during his recent meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented a detailed framework citing immense prospects both carry and need for its inclusion as the national project in the remote area of Bastar division badly affected owing to Maoists.

“To alleviate the persisting issue of lack of irrigation resources and promote an all-round development, the Chhattisgarh government is working on the multipurpose Bodhghat dam project and the interlinking of Indravati & Mahanadi rivers. The project has been lying pending for decades. Besides the extensive economic growth, the two projects will create considerable scope of employment and livelihood in Bastar region”, the CM said.