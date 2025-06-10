Avian enthusiasts thrilled as Thailand's national bird spotted for first time in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet

DEHRADUN: In a remarkable discovery, the Siamese Fireback, Thailand's national bird, has been spotted for the first time in the forest area of Ranikhet, a popular tourist destination in Almora district in Uttarakhand.

Nature and bird enthusiasts are excited by this rare sighting. Surendra Singh Jalal, a bird enthusiast associated with Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, captured the bird on camera recently. The sighting was made in a dense forest, approximately 600 metres away from Binsar Mahadev temple.

Jalal told TNIE he was "thrilled" to spot the rare bird in its natural habitat. He emphasized the sighting's significance, stating it "opens new avenues for birdwatching" and highlights the region's rich potential for avian tourism.

According to forest department sources, the Siamese Fireback is commonly found in the dense, humid forests of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Its grey body, brilliant blue-orange wings, red beak, and elegant gait make it highly attractive. In sunlight, the metallic sheen of its feathers is often described as a living painting.