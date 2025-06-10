Avian enthusiasts thrilled as Thailand's national bird spotted for first time in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet

DEHRADUN: In a remarkable discovery, the Siamese Fireback, Thailand's national bird, has been spotted for the first time in the forest area of Ranikhet, a popular tourist destination in Almora district in Uttarakhand.
Nature and bird enthusiasts are excited by this rare sighting. Surendra Singh Jalal, a bird enthusiast associated with Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, captured the bird on camera recently. The sighting was made in a dense forest, approximately 600 metres away from Binsar Mahadev temple.
Jalal told TNIE he was "thrilled" to spot the rare bird in its natural habitat. He emphasized the sighting's significance, stating it "opens new avenues for birdwatching" and highlights the region's rich potential for avian tourism.
According to forest department sources, the Siamese Fireback is commonly found in the dense, humid forests of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Its grey body, brilliant blue-orange wings, red beak, and elegant gait make it highly attractive. In sunlight, the metallic sheen of its feathers is often described as a living painting.
The presence of this exotic bird in the mountainous region is a significant indicator of the area's robust biodiversity and environmental balance, highlighting the quality of local wildlife and natural habitats. While currently categorized as 'Least Concern' by conservation bodies, experts warn that deforestation, climate change and human intervention could pose serious threats to its natural habitat.
The Siamese Fireback's breeding season typically runs from March to June. The male attracts the female with a captivating dance-like display, spreading its wings to showcase its vibrant colours. The female then builds a nest close to the ground, laying 4-6 eggs. The bird is known for its alert and shy nature, spending most of its time foraging on the forest floor.
Jalal, who captured the rare moment on camera, expressed his astonishment. "When I first saw this bird in the forest beyond Binsar Mahadev, I couldn't believe my eyes," Jalal told TNIE. "Indeed, capturing its photograph when the truth was before me was an amazing and memorable experience. The sighting of this rare bird here is a joyous occasion for the biodiversity of our mountains."
Rajesh Bhatt, a bird expert from Corbett National Park, underscored the ecological significance of the sighting. "The appearance of the Siamese Fireback in a high-altitude region like this is ecologically very important," Bhatt stated. "It is typically found in tropical and humid forests. Its presence in Ranikhet (the broader region) indicates that the environment here is still balanced and biologically rich."