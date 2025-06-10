BJP juggernaut in Gujarat hoping to overcome 18-year jinx as high-stakes bypoll approaches

AHMEDABAD: The BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections, bagging 156 seats, was a testament to its dominance — yet Visavadar in Saurashtra has stubbornly resisted the saffron surge for 18 long years. In the upcoming bypoll on June 19, the party is pulling out all the stops to break this nearly two-decade-long jinx and finally wrest control of this elusive seat.

Despite the BJP’s statewide sweep, Visavadar remained a glaring exception, with the Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhupat Bhayani shocking the political establishment by clinching the seat amid the saffron wave. The plot thickened when Bhayani abruptly resigned from the AAP and his MLA post in 2023 to join the BJP, stirring legal battles that momentarily stalled the byelection. However, once the petitions were withdrawn, the path was cleared for a high-voltage electoral showdown in a constituency that has slipped through the BJP’s fingers repeatedly. Undeterred, the AAP swiftly declared former Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia as its candidate, signaling the party’s determination to reclaim lost ground and turn Visavadar into a symbolic turf war against the BJP’s hegemony.

The BJP responded decisively, fielding Patidar strongman Kirit Patel to counter the AAP’s challenge, while the Congress threw its weight behind grassroots veteran Nitin Ranpariya, a 46-year-old with deep organizational experience. This has turned Visavadar into a battleground where community influence, leadership stature, and party loyalty collide relentlessly.