Congress to hold protests across Bihar on June 12 over job crisis, targets NDA ahead of polls

PATNA: Congress, a major ally of the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, has decided to hold protests outside employment exchange offices across 25 districts on June 12 in protest against NDA government’s failure to provide jobs and employment opportunities to people.

The agitation being launched by Congress indicated that unemployment and migration would dominate the campaign for upcoming Bihar assembly elections, due in October-November this year.

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar said that party workers would stage a sit-in agitation in front of the offices of the employment exchange as a mark of protest against the government’s reluctance to provide jobs and create employment opportunities during NDA rule.

He pointed out that more than five lakh posts were lying vacant in different government departments. “We want to know from the government when these vacant posts will be filled,” Bihar Congress chief said, adding that the party would also raise the issue of ‘same pay for same work’.