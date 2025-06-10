Derogatory remarks against Amit Shah: Jharkhand HC directs Rahul Gandhi to appear on August 6

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to appear before the Chaibasa MP-MLA Court on August 6, after questioning his reluctance to attend earlier hearings in a case related to alleged derogatory remarks against the then BJP President, Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi had approached the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the non-bailable warrant issued by the Special MP-MLA Court in Chaibasa. In his petition, Gandhi requested the court to quash the warrant issued against him.

According to respondent’s advocate, Vinod Sahu, the court asked Rahul Gandhi’s counsel whether his ego was preventing him from appearing before the court. The counsel replied that Gandhi was unable to find a suitable date due to prior engagements.

The court then asked for a suitable date, and after consulting Rahul Gandhi’s office, the counsel proposed August 6, which was approved by the court.

“Therefore, the court has stayed the non-bailable warrant issued by the Chaibasa court till August 6 and has taken an undertaking, asking him to ensure that Rahul Gandhi will appear in person before the court on the said date,” said Advocate Vinod Sahu. Meanwhile, no coercive action will be taken against Rahul Gandhi, he added.