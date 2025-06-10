Nation

Eight youngsters drown in Banas river in Rajasthan

A group of 11 men all in the age group of 25 - 30 years, had entered the river to take a bath when they slipped into deep water.
The deceased had come from Jaipur for a picnic
JAIPUR: Eight young men drowned in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday. Three others were rescued and their condition is stable,

Tonk Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan, said a group of 11 men all in the age group of 25 - 30 years, had entered the river to take a bath when they slipped into deep water. They were taken out and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared eight of them dead," he said.

The SP said it was not immediately clear how they slipped into the deep water.

The deceased had come from Jaipur for a picnic, he said.

