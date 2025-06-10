Eight youths drown in Rajasthan's Banas river, three rescued

JAIPUR: Eight youths from Jaipur drowned in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday while three others were rescued. The group had gone for a picnic when the mishap occurred. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information.
Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan confirmed that all the victims were friends and aged between 25 and 30 years. "Some of the youths entered the river to take a bath and started drowning. In an attempt to save them, others followed but became victims themselves," he said. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Saadat Hospital.
According to local residents, the group entered the river together, but due to a strong current, they began drowning one after another. Villagers raised an alarm and informed the authorities. The Tonk Police, district administration, and SDRF team immediately launched a rescue operation.
As the news spread, a crowd of anxious relatives and locals gathered at Saadat Hospital. A somber atmosphere prevailed as the identification of the deceased began amidst grieving family members.
SP Sangwan called the incident "deeply unfortunate" and urged people to be extremely cautious while bathing in rivers, especially in unfamiliar or deep waters. The rescue operation is still ongoing, and additional divers have been deployed to search for any missing persons.
A wave of mourning has swept through Tonk district following the tragedy. The administration has intensified rescue efforts and begun an investigation into the incident. Police are in contact with the families of the victims and continuing search efforts.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences. CM Sharma posted on social media platform X:
“The news of the death of youths due to drowning in the Banas river in Tonk district is deeply saddening and painful. The district administration has been directed to carry out rescue and relief operations. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”
Tonk MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has also expressed grief over the accident. As soon as he got the information, Pilot reached the hospital and said that it is necessary to take urgent steps to prevent such accidents in future.
He said, "I told the administration to send a technical team to the entire area to conduct an audit and survey. So that wherever check posts and blockades are to be set up or whatever steps can be taken for safety, they should be done."