Eight youths drown in Rajasthan's Banas river, three rescued

JAIPUR: Eight youths from Jaipur drowned in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday while three others were rescued. The group had gone for a picnic when the mishap occurred. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan confirmed that all the victims were friends and aged between 25 and 30 years. "Some of the youths entered the river to take a bath and started drowning. In an attempt to save them, others followed but became victims themselves," he said. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Saadat Hospital.

According to local residents, the group entered the river together, but due to a strong current, they began drowning one after another. Villagers raised an alarm and informed the authorities. The Tonk Police, district administration, and SDRF team immediately launched a rescue operation.

As the news spread, a crowd of anxious relatives and locals gathered at Saadat Hospital. A somber atmosphere prevailed as the identification of the deceased began amidst grieving family members.

SP Sangwan called the incident "deeply unfortunate" and urged people to be extremely cautious while bathing in rivers, especially in unfamiliar or deep waters. The rescue operation is still ongoing, and additional divers have been deployed to search for any missing persons.