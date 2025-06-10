Full of action against terrorism, Naxalism, but challenges remain as Modi 3.0 completes first year

NEW DELHI: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in its third term largely succeeded in dealing and taming elements posing threats to India’s internal security situation in past one year, two deadly terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir - Reasi pilgrim attack and the devastating Pahalgam massacre – and the continuing ethnic unrest in Manipur still pose serious challenges to deal with.

In case of Left-Wing-Extremism (LWE), the security and intelligence agencies succeeded in keeping the areas affected by the menace under control to make India free of them by March next year, as in the recent past several of the top Naxal leaders were either neutralised in operations or surrendered.

The Modi government completed one year in office yesterday in its unprecedented third term. But this was marked by terror attacks leading to more civilian casualties in comparison to the first years of his two previous terms.

It is a fact that the government’s new doctrinal response, including Operation Sindoor, reflected a determined effort to counter terrorism, but the evolving tactics of highly trained terrorists have raised serious concerns about the nation’s security apparatus.