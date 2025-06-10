In 'Modi Raj', India's inequality levels surpassed that of 'British Raj': Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that in "Modi Raj", India's inequality levels have surpassed that of the "colonial British Raj" with "monopolisation" in key sectors and "stagnation" of wages for the average Indian.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh attacked the government, citing a report by Capgemini Research Institute which shows that "amidst this large-scale despondency for the Aam Aadmi", India added more than 33,000 new 'khaas Aadmi' millionaires in 2024.

"Here's what we know about the Modi Government's track record in deepening economic inequality over the past eleven years -- In Modi Raj, India's inequality levels have surpassed that of the colonial British Raj. Monopolisation in key sectors has led to large scale price rise for the people. Wages for the average Indian have stagnated in the last ten years across the spectrum, for everyone from rural agricultural labourers to salaried middle classes," Ramesh said.

Now comes a report from Capgemini Research Institute which shows that "amidst this large-scale despondency for the Aam Aadmi India added more than 33,000 new khaas Aadmi millionaires in 2024", he said.

India also saw an 8.8% rise in HNWI (high net worth individuals) collective wealth, Ramesh said.