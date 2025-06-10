India presses US on youth's deportation, US embassy warns against abuse of visas

NEW DELHI: India has formally taken up the issue of an Indian national’s deportation from Newark Airport with the US embassy in New Delhi and authorities in Washington. The Indian consulate in New York is working to ascertain details about the incident.
“We have so far not received any information regarding the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded, and his final destination. We continue to follow up on the matter,” a source familiar with the development said.
The issue gained widespread attention after a viral social media video showed US officials handcuffing an Indian at Newark Airport, pinning him to the ground with his hands and legs tied. Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who witnessed the incident, posted footage online, describing the student as “crying, treated like a criminal” and calling the event “a human tragedy.”
“The ministry has formally raised the matter with the US embassy in New Delhi. Our embassy in Washington DC and the Indian consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details,” a source said.
Meanwhile, without giving any context, the US embassy in India issued a travel advisory warning Indian nationals about strict enforcement of immigration rules. “The United States continues to welcome legitimate travelers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law,” the US embassy statement read.
The incident has sparked outrage among the Indian diaspora. Indian authorities remain engaged with their US counterparts, pressing for clarity on the case while ensuring the rights and dignity of Indian nationals travelling abroad.