India to face twice as many heatwave days, 43% rise in extreme rainfall by 2030 due to climate change: Study

NEW DELHI: A new study reveals that climate change is expected to cause a 43% increase in the intensity of extreme rainfall events throughout the country, along with a two-fold rise in heatwave days in major Indian cities. It recommends establishing a climate observatory to provide real-time early warnings about extreme weather events to help minimise damage.

Conducted by IPE Global and Esri India, the study titled "Weathering the Storm: Managing Monsoons in a Warming Climate" analysed district-level spatial and temporal assessments to develop heat stress scenarios for the years 2030 and 2040.

It aimed to establish a connection between climate change and the increased frequency and unpredictability of extreme rainfall and heatwave events.

According to the study, major cities in India, including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Patna, Surat, Bhubaneswar, and Thane, are likely to experience a twofold increase in heatwave days by 2030. These rising heatwave conditions are expected to lead to more erratic and intense rainfall.

“Extended heat wave conditions are likely to trigger more frequent, incessant and erratic rainfall events,” said Abinash Mohanty of IPE Global, a co-author of the paper.

The paper underlines the grim situation of climate change's impact. It points out that 8 out of 10 districts in India are going to experience multiple instances of incessant and erratic rainfall by 2030.

“The frequency, intensity, and unpredictability of these extreme heat and rainfall events have risen significantly in recent decades,” said Mohanty.