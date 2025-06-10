India witnessing silent elderly crisis amid rapid demographic shift

NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a silent but profound demographic shift as its elderly population (aged 60 and above) grows at an unprecedented rate, now making up over 10% of the total population. This figure is projected to double to nearly 20%—or 34.7 crore people—by 2050. Yet the surge is unfolding against the backdrop of economic insecurity, eroding family support systems, and glaring healthcare gaps.
These findings come from a report, ‘India’s Ageing Society: The Landscape Today’ by Give Grants India’, which draws on data from the India Ageing Report 2023 (jointly prepared by UNFPA India and the International Institute for Population Sciences), along with research from NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Only 29% of elderly receive pensions, leaving the vast majority financially vulnerable, the report says. Traditional family-based care structures, particularly in urban settings, are under strain, leaving ageing adults to fend for themselves with limited income and inconsistent access to healthcare.
The healthcare system, the report says, is ill-equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly ageing population. Nearly half of India’s elderly suffer from hypertension, 43% from diabetes, and over one-third from arthritis. Despite the chronic conditions, India has only 270 trained geriatricians to serve over 14 crore older adults. Palliative care remains either unavailable or prohibitively expensive, and public insurance schemes like PMJAY currently reach just 25% of seniors.
Women, who are more likely to live longer, face compounded vulnerabilities—making up 71% of reported elder abuse victims. Social isolation is another concern, exacerbated by digital exclusion: 59% of seniors lack access to digital devices and fewer than 20% are digitally literate, limiting their access to information.
Infrastructure for elder care remains minimal. India has just 1,000 old-age homes—mainly in urban areas, with many offering substandard care.
Private sector innovations such as luxury retirement homes and high-end assistive technologies serve the wealthiest 1%. Public welfare programs like the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme and PMJAY offer some support, but the report finds their impact limited by poor coordination and reach.