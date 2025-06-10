India witnessing silent elderly crisis amid rapid demographic shift

NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a silent but profound demographic shift as its elderly population (aged 60 and above) grows at an unprecedented rate, now making up over 10% of the total population. This figure is projected to double to nearly 20%—or 34.7 crore people—by 2050. Yet the surge is unfolding against the backdrop of economic insecurity, eroding family support systems, and glaring healthcare gaps.

These findings come from a report, ‘India’s Ageing Society: The Landscape Today’ by Give Grants India’, which draws on data from the India Ageing Report 2023 (jointly prepared by UNFPA India and the International Institute for Population Sciences), along with research from NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Only 29% of elderly receive pensions, leaving the vast majority financially vulnerable, the report says. Traditional family-based care structures, particularly in urban settings, are under strain, leaving ageing adults to fend for themselves with limited income and inconsistent access to healthcare.