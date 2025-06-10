Indigo air hostess to become pilot, inspires internet

NEW DELHI: In one of the rarest of career switches within the aviation industry, an air hostess at IndiGo airlines has quit her job and is set to become a pilot in the near future. Kushboo Pradhan’s Instagram post on her career move has gone viral with many billing her “as an inspiration.”

She is presently undergoing training at her airline.

Pradhan’s recent post on Instagram caught public attention immediately. She had put up a photo of her younger self in an Indigo cabin crew uniform with the caption: “This 18-year-old girl doesn’t know it yet. In a few years, she will quit to become a pilot.”

Pradhan’s post spoke of the hardwork and support from her family helping her in her career path.

“Being a pilot is not just a dream of mine or just my story to tell but of my whole family who has always been there with me who has indeed sacrificed, dreamt & has been singing songs about”