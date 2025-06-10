Indigo air hostess to become pilot, inspires internet

NEW DELHI: In one of the rarest of career switches within the aviation industry, an air hostess at IndiGo airlines has quit her job and is set to become a pilot in the near future. Kushboo Pradhan’s Instagram post on her career move has gone viral with many billing her “as an inspiration.”
She is presently undergoing training at her airline.
Pradhan’s recent post on Instagram caught public attention immediately. She had put up a photo of her younger self in an Indigo cabin crew uniform with the caption: “This 18-year-old girl doesn’t know it yet. In a few years, she will quit to become a pilot.”
Pradhan’s post spoke of the hardwork and support from her family helping her in her career path.
“Being a pilot is not just a dream of mine or just my story to tell but of my whole family who has always been there with me who has indeed sacrificed, dreamt & has been singing songs about”
She added that she was confident she would become “a good and a proud aviator” with their blessings. “I have a story to write, a legacy to create.
It’s a legacy I want to create. No matter what comes my way. I will make it. I will create a legacy.”
Among the many responses she received was one which said, “My dream is also to become a pilot but I’ll become a crew first to save up money for pilot training. You’re an inspiration for me now.”
According to an Indigo source, “She has signed as a Cadet. She needs to complete her training before she is eligible to be hired as a 6E pilot.” Indigo was unable to furnish details.
Training to obtain a commercial pilot is among the costliest courses in India with the fee ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs one crore, depending on the kind of institute.