Initiate process to elect Lok Sabha deputy Speaker: Mallikarjun Kharge urges PM Modi

Kharge wrote that, according to Article 93 of the Constitution, the Lok Sabha may choose two members of the House to be Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and that when either office becomes vacant, another member shall be elected to the post.

The Congress chief further said that traditionally, the Deputy Speaker has been elected in the second or third session of a newly constituted Lok Sabha.

"The procedure for this election mirrors that of the Speaker, with the only distinction being that the date for the Deputy Speaker's election is fixed by the Speaker, as per Rule 8(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha," he added.

Kharge also noted that from the first to the sixteenth Lok Sabha, every House has had a deputy speaker. By and large, it has been a well-established convention to appoint the deputy speaker from among the members of the principal opposition party, he said.

"However, for the first time in independent India's history, this position has remained vacant for two consecutive Lok Sabha terms. No Deputy Speaker was elected during the seventeenth Lok Sabha, and this concerning precedent continues in the ongoing eighteenth Lok Sabha," Kharge said.

Keeping the position vacant "does not augur well for India's democratic polity and is also in violation of well-laid-out provisions of the Constitution," the Congress chief said.