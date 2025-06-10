INTERVIEW | Need to connect farms to roads for better market supply : Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Why isn’t the focus on crops like mustard and pulses which India doesn’t produce much? Recent data show a decline in mustard production, and pulses still fall short of India’s needs.

It is true that we are unable to meet our production requirements related to pulses and oilseeds and are dependent on imports. However, we have increased our production overall. This year our pulses production estimation shows that it has reached an all-time high, i.e. 252.4 LMT in 2024-25, against last year’s production of 242.5 LMT. However, urad production has decreased. Production estimates of rapeseed and mustard reduced to 126.06 LMT against last year’s production of 132.6 LMT. This yatra also focuses on how to take new technology to farmers to increase oilseeds and pulses production further.

Farmers in Pune are struggling with poor road infra, affecting transportation of their grapes and tomatoes. They are also facing delays in receiving farm subsidies.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) or rural road construction programme, our government has connected all villages to the nearest towns, cities, and district headquarters. But connecting farms to the nearest roads is the duty of state governments. Different state governments have taken initiatives to connect farms to roads to improve farm produce supply.

A recent report shows that farmers’ income didn’t double by 2022-23. There is an overall shortfall of 25%. Why is the government reluctant to legalise MSP?

I do not agree with such a report. If you want to know the condition of farmers, come with me in the fields. I am going to different states and finding farmers earning lakhs through vegetable and grape production.

We will have to give a minimum assurance to the farmer, but that is not the solution. There is a need to focus on agricultural diversification, increasing production, reducing costs and intercropping. You can grow many things by doing intercropping. In this yatra, I am also telling the stories of many progressive farmers have reduced their input costs by diversifying their fields. I also understand their problems so that other farmers can take inspiration and make efforts to solve them.