Milestones achieved in Modi rule: BJP

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday hailed the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, saying that the country is moving decisively towards becoming a secure, self-reliant and developed nation, an achievement that will be recorded in “golden letters”.

In a post on X, Shah, while highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, said that the era has marked a significant transformation in India’s internal security and national confidence.

“11 years of Seva has also proved to be a milestone for national security. Naxalism is on its last leg, peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, and India now responds to terrorism by entering terrorists’ homes. This shows the changing picture of India under the Modi government,” he said.

During the “11 years of seva”, the speed and scale of the country’s development have been changed by ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, he added. “PM Shri @narendramodi ji brought farmers, women, backwards, Dalits and marginalised to the centre of governance and created a work culture of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas instead of appeasement,” he shared.

He asserted that with the beginning of Modi 3.0, the nation is “rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, performance and transformation.” Shah said that the vision for India becoming number one across all sectors remains steadfast and will continue to bring “positive changes in the lives of the countrymen”.

Meanwhile, Nadda, while praising the 11 years of the Modi government, called the period transformative, one that will be written in “golden letters”.