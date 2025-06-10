Milestones achieved in Modi rule: BJP

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday hailed the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, saying that the country is moving decisively towards becoming a secure, self-reliant and developed nation, an achievement that will be recorded in “golden letters”.
In a post on X, Shah, while highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, said that the era has marked a significant transformation in India’s internal security and national confidence.
“11 years of Seva has also proved to be a milestone for national security. Naxalism is on its last leg, peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, and India now responds to terrorism by entering terrorists’ homes. This shows the changing picture of India under the Modi government,” he said.
During the “11 years of seva”, the speed and scale of the country’s development have been changed by ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, he added. “PM Shri @narendramodi ji brought farmers, women, backwards, Dalits and marginalised to the centre of governance and created a work culture of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas instead of appeasement,” he shared.
He asserted that with the beginning of Modi 3.0, the nation is “rapidly progressing towards development and self-reliance with the power of reform, performance and transformation.” Shah said that the vision for India becoming number one across all sectors remains steadfast and will continue to bring “positive changes in the lives of the countrymen”.
Meanwhile, Nadda, while praising the 11 years of the Modi government, called the period transformative, one that will be written in “golden letters”.
Addressing the media at a press conference, Nadda stated that the Prime Minister has transformed the country’s political culture since 2014 by ushering in a new era of development-oriented politics. In contrast, the previous Congress government was characterised by “corruption, scam and appeasement” politics.
Nadda also hailed the government for its apt handling of security challenges and said, “When Uri attack was carried out, the PM said that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain- and soon after that, surgical strikes were carried out against terrorists.”
He then went on to add that a similar approach was taken after the Pahalgam terror attack, as the PM has set up a “zero tolerance” against terrorism and declared that any act of terror would be treated as an act of war against India.
Refuting non-BJP-ruled states’ allegations against the Centre on fund release and other issues, Nadda said the Centre had never withheld funds based on political differences. “The Modi government has always worked in the spirit of cooperative federalism,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the opposition over demonetisation, Nadda said, “While some parties tried to instigate people for political gain, the common man stood in queues for hours and supported the move.”
Nadda also claimed that extreme poverty in India had reduced by 80 per cent over the past 11 years and that the government had worked for all sections of society, including SCs, STs and OBCs. He also cited the repeal of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, Waqf amendment, demonetisation, and the women’s quota bill among the bold decisions of the government.