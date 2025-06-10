MP exam fraud: Kingpin Amitabh Rawat's inter-state racket exposed

BHOPAL: One of the prime kingpins of the recently busted Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 Aadhaar-manipulated multiple impersonation racket wasn’t new to the world of government recruitment examination frauds.

Carrying a Rs 10,000 bounty on his arrest announced by northern MP’s Sheopur district police, government school teacher-turned-alleged exam fraudster Amitabh Rawat has been accused in the past as well in cases about examination frauds, not just in his home state of Madhya Pradesh, but also in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Rawat, whose wife is an elected village sarpanch in the native Morena district of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region, was last arrested in February 2024 from Jhansi by the UP STF and Jhansi Police in connection with the alleged leak of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024.

But it wasn’t the first time that Rawat was arrested by any state police in connection with an alleged examination-related fraud case. Back in 2017, he was arrested in his native MP in connection with the multi-layered Vyapam scam case for arranging proxy candidates or ‘solvers’ to take government recruitment exams in place of actual beneficiaries.

After being lodged in a jail in Gwalior district until 2020, he was granted bail by the MP High Court.