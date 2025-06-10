Never thought NCP would split, says Sharad Pawar

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar spoke on Tuesday about the unexpected split in the party he co-founded 26 years ago. He thanked his party workers for their continued efforts despite the challenges.

Speaking at an event celebrating the NCP's 26th foundation day, Pawar said, "A split occurred in the party. We never thought that a split would take place... but it happened."

The NCP divided in July 2023 when Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. The election commission later awarded the NCP name and its 'clock' symbol to the Ajit Pawar group, while Sharad Pawar's faction was named NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Pawar acknowledged that some individuals "went with other ideologies," causing the split to widen. However, he chose not to dwell on the past, instead praising those who stayed loyal to the party's principles.

Looking ahead, Pawar expressed confidence, stating, "A different picture will prevail in the coming elections." He advised his supporters, "Do not dwell on who has left or who has joined. If we stay united and remain committed to the common people, we will not face any problems."

He emphasized that dedicated public service is the true strength of the party and encouraged members not to worry about power. "If we remain united, power will follow," he declared, seeing this possibility emerging in Maharashtra.

Regarding upcoming civic polls, Pawar announced that the NCP (SP) leadership would consult with district representatives to decide whether to contest independently or in an alliance. He also stressed the importance of developing new party workers and leaders, especially focusing on giving opportunities to youth and women.

Pawar highlighted the 50 percent quota for women in civic and local body elections, stating the party will work to field more women candidates. He concluded by saying the party aims to "create history by bringing new leadership in the state."