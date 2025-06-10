PM Modi writes letter of appreciation to 11-year-old girl who gifted him painting during Kanpur visit

LUCKNOW: Striking a personal chord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter of appreciation to Shivanya Tiwari,11, a Class VII student from Kanpur, praising her for a portrait she made depicting Operation Sindoor and presented to the PM during his May 30 pubic rally in the city.

The PM was about to address the rally when he spotted Shivanya holding the painting high, drawing PM’s attention, and he asked his security to get it to him.

While getting the painting the PM had promised Shivanya to write a letter to her which he fulfilled by writing her the letter dated June 6, 2025.

In the letter, the PM said: “I received a painting made by you (Shivanya Tiwari) during a public meeting in Kanpur, recently. I am overwhelmed by the way you have expressed your emotions on canvas regarding Operation Sindoor.”

The PM further wrote that the bravery of the country’s armed forces during Operation Sindoor had filled every Indian with pride.

“This operation against terrorism is a message from a new India – one that is courageous, self-respecting, and resolute,” he wrote.