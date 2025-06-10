PM Modi writes letter of appreciation to 11-year-old girl who gifted him painting during Kanpur visit
LUCKNOW: Striking a personal chord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter of appreciation to Shivanya Tiwari,11, a Class VII student from Kanpur, praising her for a portrait she made depicting Operation Sindoor and presented to the PM during his May 30 pubic rally in the city.
The PM was about to address the rally when he spotted Shivanya holding the painting high, drawing PM’s attention, and he asked his security to get it to him.
While getting the painting the PM had promised Shivanya to write a letter to her which he fulfilled by writing her the letter dated June 6, 2025.
In the letter, the PM said: “I received a painting made by you (Shivanya Tiwari) during a public meeting in Kanpur, recently. I am overwhelmed by the way you have expressed your emotions on canvas regarding Operation Sindoor.”
The PM further wrote that the bravery of the country’s armed forces during Operation Sindoor had filled every Indian with pride.
“This operation against terrorism is a message from a new India – one that is courageous, self-respecting, and resolute,” he wrote.
Underscoring the significance of art, PM Modi wrote in his letter to Shivanya:
“Painting is a powerful medium to express our emotions and give form to our imagination. Through your artwork, you have presented a vision of a strong and transforming India.” He added: “The country is moving forward with a firm resolve to build a developed India during this Amrit Kaal. I am confident that young citizens like you will play a vital role in achieving this goal.”
Wishing the girl a bright future, the PM ended the letter by writing: “May you achieve great success in life and continue contributing to the progress of the country and society through your art.”
Shivanya, daughter of Ashish Tiwari, studies in Virendra Swaroop Education Centre in Panki locality of Kanpur. She has painting as a hobby since her childhood.
Shivanya, while reacting to the PM’s correspondence to her, said that she had never thought that the PM would spot my painting and take it form me. “When I came to know about PM’s visit to Kanpur, I painted on the theme of Operation Sindoor and also put a sketch of PM in it. I wrote ‘Welcome to Kanpur’ in the painting,” she said.
Shivanya shared that she got the PM’s letter through e-mail on Monday, June 9, 2025.