PM Modi’s third term marks shift to coalition politics, calibrated diplomacy

NEW DELHI: As the Modi government completes the first year of its unprecedented third consecutive term, India finds itself navigating a landscape defined by both political recalibration at home and assertive re-engagement abroad.

The 2024 general elections ushered in a significant shift: for the first time since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the helm of a coalition government.

This has necessitated a more consultative and consensus-driven style of governance, compelling the BJP to adapt its political strategy to accommodate the diverse interests within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Domestically, this new coalition dynamic has driven both tactical flexibility and policy evolution. While the BJP fell short of a parliamentary majority, it swiftly reasserted its dominance within the NDA and gained momentum in key state elections, indicating political resilience.

Legislative moves such as the caste census and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, underscore a balancing act between ideological priorities and the imperatives of coalition politics.