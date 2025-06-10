Second life lost in four days amid tourist rush in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's scenic beauty is turning into a deadly trap for some visitors and locals alike, as crippling traffic jams during the peak tourist season have claimed a second life in just four days.

The latest tragedy saw a businessman in Nainital district succumb in an ambulance, unable to receive timely medical assistance, just days after a tourist died in Mussoorie under similar circumstances.

According to police sources, the latest victim, 40-year-old Jagmohan Singh Pinari, a shopkeeper from Dhaniyakot, experienced severe symptoms, including vomiting blood, on Sunday evening. His family promptly dialled 108 for an ambulance, hoping for swift medical intervention.

However, their desperate journey turned tragic when the first ambulance broke down en route. Despite the family's quick thinking to switch to another emergency vehicle, this second ambulance became hopelessly ensnared in a massive, hours-long traffic snarl near the popular Kainchi Dham. Tragically, Pinari succumbed to his condition, breathing his last inside the ambulance.

A distraught Labhanshu Pinari, Jagmohan Pinari's son, recounted the harrowing delay.

"The ambulance left for Haldwani at 4:30 PM, but it only reached Haldwani at 9:30 PM, where doctors declared my father dead," he alleged, pointing to the critical five-hour delay. Labhanshu further emphasised, "Due to the prolonged traffic jam on the road and the initial ambulance breakdown, my father did not receive timely treatment and tragically died."