SGPC introduces digital ID code to track prints of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

CHANDIGARH: Aiming to ensure transparency and proper record-keeping of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has introduced a modern printing system in which every saroop will have a Sewa Pehchan Ank (service identification number) printed on it.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib is the spiritual nucleus of the Sikh community, and it is the primary responsibility of Sikh institutions to uphold its sanctity and respect.

He emphasised that the SGPC is the only authorised publisher of the holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which are distributed to the sangat (community) according to the proper maryada (code of conduct).

Dhami said that the “Sewa Pehchan Ank” (service identification number) will assign a distinct identifier to each saroop. This will help in maintaining accurate records thus enabling traceability, accountability and safeguarding the sanctity of every printed scripture of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

"Due to the incidents in the past, it has became crucial to establish a foolproof system for maintaining the sanctity and proper record of each saroop. It is our duty to ensure every saroop is handled with the highest level of respect and responsibility," he said.

Dhami yesterday inaugurated the newly renovated sections of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan located at Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib in Amritsar.