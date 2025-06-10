SGPC introduces digital ID code to track prints of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

CHANDIGARH: Aiming to ensure transparency and proper record-keeping of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has introduced a modern printing system in which every saroop will have a Sewa Pehchan Ank (service identification number) printed on it.
SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that Sri Guru Granth Sahib is the spiritual nucleus of the Sikh community, and it is the primary responsibility of Sikh institutions to uphold its sanctity and respect.
He emphasised that the SGPC is the only authorised publisher of the holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which are distributed to the sangat (community) according to the proper maryada (code of conduct).
Dhami said that the “Sewa Pehchan Ank” (service identification number) will assign a distinct identifier to each saroop. This will help in maintaining accurate records thus enabling traceability, accountability and safeguarding the sanctity of every printed scripture of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.
"Due to the incidents in the past, it has became crucial to establish a foolproof system for maintaining the sanctity and proper record of each saroop. It is our duty to ensure every saroop is handled with the highest level of respect and responsibility," he said.
Dhami yesterday inaugurated the newly renovated sections of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan located at Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib in Amritsar.
During the ceremony, the officials inaugurated the renovated hall, the office of the Publication Department, the Gurmat Literature House, and a modern printing press for the publication of the holy saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.
It is noteworthy that the SGPC, while upholding the utmost respect and reverence for Sri Guru Granth Sahib, had decided to renovate Hall Number 4 at Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhavan at Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib using modern techniques. This project was undertaken by Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale through Kar Sewa.
Likewise, the Publication Department’s office and the Literature House were also rebuilt from the ground up. This task was assigned to Baba Sucha Singh and Baba Satnam Singh of Qila Anandgarh.
Dhami highlighted that the main purpose of renovating the Bhawan was to streamline and enhance the publication and preservation processes of the holy saroops.
The new facility incorporates modern technologies and features that ensure the highest standards of security and reverence in the service of the saroops.
Additionally, the new Publication Department office and Literature House will act as essential resources for disseminating Sikh literature to the sangat (community). Devotees will now be able to access Gurbani pothis (scriptural booklets) and Gurmat-related literature more easily.