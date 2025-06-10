The future of science must be shaped by partnerships and not patents: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that science must be shared with all and partnerships, not patents, must shape the future.

A PIB release said that delivering a talk at the Global Young Scientists Conference at IIT, Hyderabad, Pradhan said, “India believes in science that is empathetic, ethical, and equitable.”

For India, `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, One Earth, One Family, One Future, was not just a slogan but a way of life. “India’s global engagements were rooted in these values. Initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE, and the India Science and Research Fellowship are reflections of India’s vision of Vishwa Bandhutva — global friendship through science,” the Minister said.

Scientists must collaborate and co-create with a sense of purpose and empathy to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat and advance human-centric development, he added.

Pradhan also called upon scientists, innovators, and policymakers to join hands to build ecosystems that empower the most vulnerable.

Pradhan planted saplings at the IIT Hyderabad Campus as part of the `Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ 2.0 initiative. The conference featured dynamic discussions and thematic sessions on these topics - Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); Health and Nutrition for Global Wellness; Industry 5.0: Augmenting Human-Machine Interface as well as Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Global Landscape.