BBC releases controversial documentary 'The Killing Call' on Sidhu Moosewala amid father's legal battle

CHANDIGARH: Amid controversy, the BBC World Service on Tuesday released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on slain Punjab singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on his birth anniversary, despite legal efforts by Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, to halt its screening.
Balkaur Singh had filed a plea before a court in Mansa, Punjab, seeking a stay on the release of the documentary, arguing that it could impact the ongoing investigation and trial related to his son's murder. The court of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Mansa has listed Singh’s petition for a hearing on Thursday.
The BBC had originally scheduled a screening of the documentary at a cinema hall in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. However, following the controversy, the broadcaster instead released it on YouTube. The first episode of the documentary focuses on Moosewala’s early life, rise to fame, and the controversies surrounding his career, while the second part delves into his murder.
In the two episodes released by the BBC, some of Moosewala's old friends, a few journalists, and two senior police officers from Punjab and Delhi have been featured. It also includes an audio interview with gangster Goldy Brar, who is accused of orchestrating Moosewala’s murder at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, and is alleged to be the mastermind behind it.
In its YouTube video description, BBC World Service wrote, “On 29 May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered by hired hitmen who followed his car, shot him through the windscreen, and left him to die. As news of the killing spread across India and around the world, a gangster named Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the hit. But three years later, no one has been convicted of this murder, the motives remain murky, and Goldy Brar is still on the run. BBC Eye Investigations has been talking to some of the people closest to Sidhu Moose Wala, tracing his rise from obscurity to stardom, finding out how he made enemies of India’s most feared gang, and asking why they wanted him dead.”
“It’s a story that takes us from the villages of rural India to the hip-hop scene of eastern Canada, from the turbulent history of Punjab to the contested politics of modern India, and from the shadowy world of organised crime to a chilling phone call with the fugitive gangster who says he ordered the hit. Based on hours of unseen archive and exclusive access to Sidhu’s friends and musical collaborators, the film features voices that have never spoken to the media before,” it further added.
Saying that the judiciary would give them justice, Balkaur Singh, Moosewala’s father, said, “The BBC was to screen the documentary this evening, but when we approached the court yesterday, it released the documentary on YouTube this morning. It hurt us a lot to see some of Sidhu’s friends in the documentary. Some people used to say that Sidhu was bad, but after his death, they started calling him good. When I die, they will call me good too. My present situation is worse than even Moosewala.”
Satinder Pal Singh Mittal, advocate for Balkaur Singh, had said on Monday that the petitioner argued that the screening could impact the ongoing criminal trial into Moosewala’s murder and violate the family's right to privacy. “The matter is now sub judice. We are hopeful that the documentary will not be made public,” he had said.
Earlier, Balkaur Singh had written a letter to the Director General of Police of Maharashtra, urging him to stop the screening. He stated that BBC World Service was organising a programme on June 11 at 3 pm to screen the documentary in Juhu, and contended that the documentary was made without his permission.
He also alleged it contained false content about his son’s murder. In the communication, he sought to ban the screening of BBC World Service’s documentary on his son, alleging that it could be an attempt to tarnish his legacy.
Singh also said the documentary includes interviews with individuals named in the First Information Report related to his son’s murder, which he believes could affect the ongoing legal case.
Meanwhile, three of Moosewala’s songs were released on his official YouTube channel on Tuesday. The newly released tracks, “0008”, “Neal” and “Take Notes”, are part of the Moose Print extended play (EP). This brings the total number of songs released after Moosewala’s death to 11. Each of these tracks crossed the one million view mark within about an hour of their launch.
The family also held a prayer ceremony and cut a cake at their residence in Moosa village on his birth anniversary. His jeep, tractors and other vehicles were also displayed.