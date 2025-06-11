BBC releases controversial documentary 'The Killing Call' on Sidhu Moosewala amid father's legal battle

CHANDIGARH: Amid controversy, the BBC World Service on Tuesday released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on slain Punjab singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on his birth anniversary, despite legal efforts by Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, to halt its screening.

Balkaur Singh had filed a plea before a court in Mansa, Punjab, seeking a stay on the release of the documentary, arguing that it could impact the ongoing investigation and trial related to his son's murder. The court of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Mansa has listed Singh’s petition for a hearing on Thursday.

The BBC had originally scheduled a screening of the documentary at a cinema hall in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. However, following the controversy, the broadcaster instead released it on YouTube. The first episode of the documentary focuses on Moosewala’s early life, rise to fame, and the controversies surrounding his career, while the second part delves into his murder.

In the two episodes released by the BBC, some of Moosewala's old friends, a few journalists, and two senior police officers from Punjab and Delhi have been featured. It also includes an audio interview with gangster Goldy Brar, who is accused of orchestrating Moosewala’s murder at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, and is alleged to be the mastermind behind it.

In its YouTube video description, BBC World Service wrote, “On 29 May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered by hired hitmen who followed his car, shot him through the windscreen, and left him to die. As news of the killing spread across India and around the world, a gangster named Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the hit. But three years later, no one has been convicted of this murder, the motives remain murky, and Goldy Brar is still on the run. BBC Eye Investigations has been talking to some of the people closest to Sidhu Moose Wala, tracing his rise from obscurity to stardom, finding out how he made enemies of India’s most feared gang, and asking why they wanted him dead.”