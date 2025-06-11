BJP gains ground in Assembly polls after Lok Sabha elections

NEW DELHI: In a display of electoral resilience, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to regain significant ground in almost all the states that had Assembly elections after the general election 2024, in which BJP, for the first time since 2014, failed to match the single party majority notch.

In Haryana, BJP had won only 5 of the state’s 10 Lok Sabha seats (50%) in 2024 with 46.11% of the popular vote share. Bouncing back impressively in the Assembly polls held in October last year, it secured 48 out of 90 seats—over 53% of the assembly—with a lower vote share of 39.94%. The BJP’s ability to convert votes efficiently into seats enabled this turnaround despite the drop in popular support.

A similar pattern unfolded in Maharashtra, where the BJP-NDA alliance suffered considerable setbacks during the Lok Sabha polls, managing to win only 17 of 48 seats (35.42%), with BJP alone bagging just 9 seats and polling 26.18% of the vote. Yet in the state assembly elections held later, the BJP-led NDA not only expanded its seat share to 132 of 288 (45.83%) but also saw a marginal increase in vote share to 26.77%.